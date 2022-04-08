FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

FORWARDS / MIDFIELDERS

Harry Kane, TOT at AVL ($19): Kane scored an underwhelming one goal the first 14 matches of the season. He picked up momentum with goals in three-straight matches in December and hasn't quit contributing as he now has 11 goals and five assists over the past 16 matches. He's been especially productive recently with a goal or assist in six straight (five goals, four assists) while also creating 15 scoring chances. He's slightly cheaper than Son Heung-Min ($20), who has scored three goals and provided an assist over the previous two matches. Dejan Kulusevski ($17) is the cheapest of the three and has scored over 22 fantasy points in five of the past eight matches. Aston Villa's top options are Philippe Coutinho ($18), Ollie Watkins ($17) and Danny Ings ($15), but I think your budget is best spent on John McGinn ($14) due to his consistency as he always hits double digits. He's better for cash games, whereas someone like Ings would have more upside for tournaments.

Kai Havertz, CHE at SOU ($17): Besides Kane and Son, Kai Havertz is one of the most in-form attackers in the Premier League. With four goals and an assist over his past four matches, he's been the main reason Chelsea have found the back of the net in recent contests. Southampton are a tricky opponent, and I'd skip Mason Mount ($19) in cash games as he's been pretty feast or famine all season. Chelsea are playing on a short week and there should be some rotation from Wednesday's loss to Real Madrid. That could bring Christian Pulisic ($16) back into the starting XI, while Saul Niguez ($8) makes for an intriguing play should he earn a start. James Ward-Prowse ($17) has the highest floor of any player in this match and ranks fourth in the league in scoring chances created. Nathan Tella ($9) is also an intriguing play if he starts, though he'd be at risk of getting subbed off early in the second half given a recent return from injury. No matter, Chelsea have given up seven goals in their past two matches and Tella could benefit if the Southampton attack can exploit Chelsea's defense.

Solomon March, BHA at ARS ($11): I should be clear that Arsenal are the biggest favorite with the highest-implied goal total, so I'm not advocating for fading their attackers like Bukayo Saka ($19), but more looking for a value play in this match. In my mind, there's two worth considering in Solomon March and Albert Sambi Lokonga ($9). March has hovered around this price much of the season while dealing with injuries. He's scored at least 10.6 fantasy points in each of his past four starts and should expect a high volume of defensive work to go with a split role on set pieces. Thomas Partey has been ruled out, which could bring Albert Sambi Lokonga into the lineup. He's played sparingly but could partner with Granit Xhaka ($8) and offer good value and differentiation given he may not be on the radar of many people.

Imran Louza, WAT v. LEE ($8): Leeds give up the most chances created, shots on goal and interceptions of the eight teams playing Saturday, giving Watford players a chance for formidable outings. Imran Louza is one of the best values on the slate as he's become a consistent starter under Roy Hodgson. He's finished in the double digits in five of his past seven starts, while scoring more than 15 points in four of the seven. It's tough to overlook this sort of value in a slate with top attackers on it like Kane and Havertz. Cucho Hernandez ($14) is another intriguing option for Watford, having scored more than 40 points twice in his past four starts.

DEFENDERS

Ben White, ARS v. BHA ($10): Arsenal have the best clean-sheet odds and face a Brighton side who have scored one goal in their last seven matches. They offer very little in attack and the Arsenal backline has the opportunity to get forward, which bodes well for Ben White, who could start at left-back against his former team, if you're into those narratives. White has scored double digits in nine of his past 12 starts and should continue that trend at home as the biggest favorite.

Christian Kabasele, WAT v. LEE ($7): William Troost-Ekong remains sidelined, which will keep Christian Kabasele in the starting XI. He's started the past two matches and finished with 13 fantasy points in both matches. He's nearly minimum price and one of the cheapest expected starters in a match where he could rack up clearances against the Leeds United attack. Tariq Lamptey ($7) is one of the other cheapest options on the slate and operates as a wing-back which offers more in the attack.

GOALKEEPERS

Robert Sanchez, BHA at ARS ($7): Despite Brighton playing poorly overall, Robert Sanchez continues to string together formidable performances. He's scored at least 10 points in three-straight matches and is the cheapest goalkeeper on the slate. Aaron Ramsdale ($13) is the most expensive goalkeeper and has the top clean-sheet odds. Chelsea have been struggling in the league as of late, which could make Fraser Forster ($8) an attractive option. Illan Meslier ($10) leads the Premier League in saves and has benefitted from Leeds' recent resurgence.

