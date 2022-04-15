DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS

Cristiano Ronaldo, MUN vs. NOR ($8,900): Saturday's three-game slate features Manchester United as the biggest favorite with the highest-implied goal total in what should be a "get right" spot at home against Norwich City. Ronaldo is the only player on the slate who's favored to score and his -210 odds really stand out. Despite United's struggles, Ronaldo seems a bit underpriced for those odds, especially in relation to some of the other forwards. Ivan Toney ($9,500) is the most expensive, which seems questionable, but he has six goals in his last five games and eight in his last eight. That plus Brentford's favorable matchup against Watford makes the price understandable. Ronaldo is sandwiched between Bukayo Saka ($9,100) and Bryan Mbeumo ($8,700) in terms of price. Saka took two of 11 corners last week, but he's priced as if he has a monopoly and Arsenal are limping into their away match against Southampton as injuries and questionable form have derailed their top-four push. Mbeumo has seen his salary skyrocket after a goal and four assists in his last three games. It wasn't too long ago that he was consistently priced in the $5,000 range. The matchup is good and he won't be popular, making him a decent option for GPPs. Other tournament options include Anthony Elanga ($8,100), Jadon Sancho ($7,800) and Marcus Rashford ($7,300). Whichever two of them start will be less popular than Ronaldo and it wouldn't be surprising to see any of them bag a brace in this spot.

Gabriel Martinelli, ARS at SOU ($7,100): This is the cheapest Martinelli has been priced since back in December. The drop has been warranted, though, as he's played fewer than 80 minutes in five of his last six starts while Arsenal have struggled scoring. Nevertheless, he's still splitting corner kicks and should have plenty of opportunities to create from open play against a Southampton team that conceded six goals against Chelsea last week and has looked shaky in defense for awhile now. After Ronaldo, Alexandre Lacazette ($6,700) has the next best goalscoring odds at +135. His salary has dropped and he's been playing 90 minutes more often than not recently. He should be relatively popular in tournaments, but you never really know, especially since Arsenal have been struggling. Regardless, it seems like a good spot and I'll definitely have exposure, assuming he starts (he missed training earlier in the week). Looking elsewhere, Watford let a lot of people down last week but a home matchup against Brentford should have them in consideration again. Ismaila Sarr ($5,900) still seems a bit cheap but maybe not considering he hasn't scored more than five fantasy points in any of his last four starts. He missed a golden opportunity to score a goal last week, however. Joshua King ($4,100) is underpriced considering he takes penalties and he could start with Cucho Hernandez being unlikely. If you've written off Watford, Armando Broja ($4,900) will be raring to go after sitting out against his parent club last weekend. He's relatively cheap and Arsenal have been conceding goals to lesser opposition.

MIDFIELDERS

Bruno Fernandes, MUN vs. NOR ($9,300): Bruno will split set pieces with Alex Telles and his +135 goalscoring odds are tied with Lacazette for second best on the slate. Manchester United have an implied-goal total around 2.4 for their home matchup against Norwich. It looks like a great spot to target on paper and Bruno has a higher ceiling than James Ward-Prowse ($8,300). Ward-Prowse might have the higher floor based on his monopoly of set pieces but Southampton will see much less of the ball against Arsenal than Manchester United will against Norwich. If their respective matchups were reversed, I would've highlighted Ward-Prowse instead.

Christian Eriksen, BRE at WAT ($7,500): Eriksen has played 90 minutes in each of his last four starts and he's taken nearly all of Brentford's set pieces. It has resulted in at least seven crosses in three of those games and double-digit floor points in the last two. He seems efficiently priced for a favorable matchup against struggling Watford and makes for a good option in cash games. I might be inclined to fade him in tournaments in search of more goal upside and a higher ceiling. Martin Odegaard ($7,200) is never overly popular, but he continues to split set pieces and usually plays 90 minutes. He's coming off his sixth goal of the season last weekend and he's taken seven shots in his last two games. Paul Pogba ($6,800) would be an appealing option for tournaments if he started in an attacking role. Looking cheaper, Imran Louza ($4,300) continues to take corners for Watford and he's put up at least 6.7 floor points in five of his last six games. The cheap salary makes him viable in both cash games and GPPs. All the way at the bottom, Kieran Dowell ($3,100) took the majority of Norwich's set pieces while playing 90 minutes last time out. The matchup away to United isn't ideal but for essentially minimum salary, he's a fine option if you're looking for a punt.

DEFENDERS

Alex Telles, MUN vs. NOR ($7,000): Telles sent in 13 crosses last weekend and he's had 10-plus crosses in four of his last seven starts. He will take the majority of corner kicks for the biggest favorite on the slate and that's enough to make him a lock in cash games and good tournament option, as well. There are plenty of scenarios where he puts up double-digit crosses again with United in a great spot at home against Norwich.

Cedric Soares, ARS at SOU ($4,900): Soares took five of Arsenal's 11 corners last weekend which helped him to 10 crosses and 16 floor points. It's reasonable to expect that he will take some corners again and he's priced favorably if he does. Kiko Femenia ($4,700) split corners with Louza last weekend, but he doesn't normally do much else. Hassane Kamara ($4,200) continues to rack up defensive stats but doesn't seem to be involved offensively. Rico Henry ($3,500) looks like a better option than both even before factoring in the cheaper salary. Whoever starts at right-back for Manchester United will be a good option for GPPs.

GOALKEEPERS

David de Gea, MUN vs. NOR ($5,900): Manchester United have clean-sheet odds near 50 percent against a Norwich team that's scored the fewest goals in the league. That makes de Gea a worthy spend up option if you can afford it. If not, David Raya ($4,800) and Ben Foster ($4,700) are priced the same for a matchup against each other, but Brentford have been in much better form and are favored on the road. Tim Krul ($3,600) has the most save upside away to Ronaldo and company. Pairing him with Alex Telles and fading the rest of that game is a viable strategy for GPPs if you want to avoid the Manchester United chalk.

