DFS Soccer: Burnley v. Southampton DraftKings Showdown Preview

Adam Zdroik examines Thursday's Showdown slate at DraftKings between Burnley and Southampton. James Ward-Prowse is a clear cash captain, but there are a couple other options to consider if you need more money.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.