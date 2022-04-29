Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 30

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia take on Saturday's four-game DFS slate at DraftKings. For the first time in a while, there isn't a top-six club in the main slate, highlighted by Aston Villa being the biggest favorite. Should you focus on the Villans or should you base your lineup around James Ward-Prowse, home against Crystal Palace?

