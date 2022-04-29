RotoWire Partners
Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 30

Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 30

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jordan Cooper 
Adam Zdroik 
April 29, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia take on Saturday's four-game DFS slate at DraftKings. For the first time in a while, there isn't a top-six club in the main slate, highlighted by Aston Villa being the biggest favorite. Should you focus on the Villans or should you base your lineup around James Ward-Prowse, home against Crystal Palace?

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan has a background in accounting, finance and poker. He's been playing DFS full-time since 2018. A multiple-time King of the Pitch finalist, Ryan's been ranked inside the Top 5 on the RG Soccer Leaderboard for three years running. Originally from Wisconsin, he moved to London in 2019 for the futbol.
Jordan Cooper
Jordan Cooper
Jordan is a top-ranked daily fantasy sports player, co-hosts the RotoWire Soccer podcast, an analyst on DK Live and a RotoGrinders contributor.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
Kits & Wagers Podcast: Premier League Gameweek 35
Kits & Wagers Podcast: Premier League Gameweek 35
Betting on Premier League: Gameweek 35
Betting on Premier League: Gameweek 35
DFS Soccer: Manchester United v. Chelsea DraftKings Showdown Preview
DFS Soccer: Manchester United v. Chelsea DraftKings Showdown Preview
DFS Soccer: Liverpool v. Villarreal DraftKings Showdown Preview
DFS Soccer: Liverpool v. Villarreal DraftKings Showdown Preview