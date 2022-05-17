RotoWire Partners
DFS Soccer: Southampton v. Liverpool DraftKings Showdown Preview

Adam Zdroik breaks down Tuesday's matchup between Southampton and Liverpool for the DraftKings Showdown. Liverpool still need three points to have a chance to finish top of the table, but there could be some rotation following 120 minutes in the FA Cup final. Southampton are large underdogs with little to play for and James Ward-Prowse will be less popular than usual.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
