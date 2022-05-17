DFS Soccer: Southampton v. Liverpool DraftKings Showdown Preview

This article is part of our Betting on Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik breaks down Tuesday's matchup between Southampton and Liverpool for the DraftKings Showdown. Liverpool still need three points to have a chance to finish top of the table, but there could be some rotation following 120 minutes in the FA Cup final. Southampton are large underdogs with little to play for and James Ward-Prowse will be less popular than usual.

