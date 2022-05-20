Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Strategy for Sunday, May 22

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia close out the Premier League season with a massive preview for Sunday's 10-game slate at DraftKings. The top four teams are all big favorites, which means there are a lot of ways to go. Son Heung-Min is the most expensive player, while Kevin De Bruyne is cheaper at home and Trent Alexander-Arnold could be the most popular of anyone due to a surprising discount. The trio discuss a little bit of everything.

