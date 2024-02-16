Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 17, 18

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Bayer Leverkusen at Heidenheim

Leverkusen 1st half moneyline against Heidenheim -130

Coming off a 3-0 thrashing of Bayern Munich in a huge title six-pointer, top of the table Leverkusen travel to take on newly-promoted Heidenheim. While ninth-placed Heidenheim are unbeaten over their last five matches and are having an excellent first-ever season in the Bundesliga, Leverkusen will likely prove too tall a task.

The moneyline agrees as Leverkusen are -320 favorites despite being on the road, meaning you need to look elsewhere for some value in this matchup. My first thought was to parlay the moneyline with over 2.5 goals, which I think is in play as the two teams have scored a combined 85 goals this season.

While I think that parlay is reasonable at -125, I like the straight bet of taking Leverkusen to be winning at halftime, as the odds difference is miniscule and it only requires one thing to go right rather than two. This bet has hit twice in a row for Leverkusen and in three of their past six. I like the league leaders to get on the scoresheet early and hold a lead into the break.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Borussia Dortmund at Wolfsburg

Dortmund to beat Wolfsburg +105

While I haven't loved backing Dortmund this season, they are in excellent form with four wins and a draw across their past five matches and haven't lost a match since playing 75 minutes with ten-men against Leipzig in December. Wolfsburg haven't won a match since before the winter break and are coming off of a loss against relegation-threatened Union Berlin.

Ultimately, I'm backing Dortmund's record away from home this season with their only loss coming against Stuttgart, while winning four matches and drawing four elsewhere. While there's no major injury concerns for Drotmund there is some risk of rotation as they take on PSV in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 matchup mid-week. Make sure to check the lineups once they come out for any key players being rested.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Bayern at Bochum

Harry Kane to have a shot on target in each half +150

Bayern are in a crisis after being throttled by Leverkusen and then falling 1-0 to Lazio in the opening leg of their Champions League tie Wednesday. They're staring down their first season without the league title in 11 years and there are rumors of manager Thomas Tuchel having lost the locker room.

A trip to Bochum could be just what the doctor ordered, but the -340 odds are too high to suggest a moneyline bet and I'm not confident enough in Bayern's recent play to use the moneyline in any sort of same-game parlay. Instead I'll look at the reliable Harry Kane to get a shot on target in each half after firing in 14 shots in his last four matches in all competitions. While only four of those were on target, I'd expect him to have his shooting boots on Sunday as Bayern look to right the ship. For the season, 42 of Kane's 86 shots in the league have been on target, so I like his odds of hitting the mark in each half while also being the first goalscorer of the match at +230.

