Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Jan 20, 21

German Bundesliga Best Bets for VfB Stuttgart at VfL Bochum

Stuttgart to beat Bochum -105

I'm going with Stuttgart despite them letting me down last week during a 3-1 loss on the road to Monchengladbach. After that loss, Stuttgart are .500 away from home and they're back on the road this week. Bochum present an easier opponent and this is almost a must-win match if Stuttgart want to stay in the hunt for Champions League next season.

Injuries are mounting for Stuttgart, but they are still the better side. Bochum's minus-15 goal differential is the third worst in the league while Stuttgart at plus-16 is fourth best behind Bayern, Leverkusen and Leipzig. I'm confident Sebastian Hoeneß's side can rebound with a win against a relegation-threatened Bochum.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Bayer Leverkusen at RB Leipzig

SGP: Leverkusen Double Chance + Over 2.5 Goals against RB Leipzig = +166

These two sides met on the opening day of the season with Leverkusen taking a 3-2 win at home. I think a similar result is on the cards as these are two of the best goalscoring teams in the Bundesliga this season. The winner is harder to pick, though, it may be the season Leverkusen shed their "Neverkusen" moniker after finding a way to win in stoppage time last week against Augsburg.

Leverkusen have been the more consistent side over the course of the season and sit unbeaten at the top of the table. Leipzig struggled out of the break losing 1-0 to Frankfurt, their first home loss of the season, but otherwise have been excellent at home holding Bayern Munich to a draw and beating the likes of Hoffenheim and Stuttgart with ease. I prefer taking the over on 2.5 goals and pairing it with the Leverkusen double chance.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen

SGP: Bayern Munich to win the first half, score the first goal and Harry Kane to score against Werder Bremen = -124

This is a difficult match to find value with Bayern being massive -1250 favorites at home against lowly Werder Bremen, so I'm obligated to build a single-game parlay. Bayern have scored first in nine of their last 10 matches, Kane has scored in five of the last six and Bayern have won the first half in four of their last six. Throw away the shocking 5-1 loss to Frankfurt at the start of December and the only time this parlay would not have hit across the last five matches is when Bayern went into halftime tied at one against Wolfsburg after giving up a goal in first-half stoppage time.

On the flip side, Bremen come into this match with three straight draws, scoring the first goal in just one. The only danger is if Bremen sneak an early goal off the counter, but ultimately with Bayern being such massive favorites, this should be a one-sided romp at the Allianz Arena with straight bets such as Kane to score a hat trick (+500) or just Kane to score two or more goals at +150 also worth a flier.

