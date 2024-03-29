Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for March 30, 31

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Union Berlin at Frankfurt

Frankfurt to beat Union Berlin +100

I was a little surprised when looking up the odds for the various games this weekend to see Frankfurt, at home, at plus money in this matchup. This seems like a pretty solid layup at these odds despite Frankfurt falling last time out away against Dortmund and Union breaking a two-match loss streak with a win over Werder Bremen. Frankfurt have been the much better side this season and remain unbeaten at home. The Eagles have four wins and two draws over their last six matches at Deutsche Bank Park. The metrics also back Frankfurt as Union remain one of the lowest scoring teams in the league, especially on the road with just two goals in their last five away fixtures.

Bundesliga Best Bets for Mainz at Leipzig, Hoffenheim at Leverkusen, Heidenheim at Stuttgart

Parlay: Leipzig, Leverkusen and Stuttgart all to win -108

I'm backing three top sides all at home as massive favorites, as Leverkusen are -600 against Hoffenheim, Leipzig -300 against Mainz and Stuttgart -420 on Sunday against Heidenheim. I don't always love three-leg parlays because three different things have to hit, but in this situation it seems like a good opportunity to parlay three sides getting just under even odds when combined.

All three come into the match in good form with Leverkusen yet to lose this season and winners of seven straight, while Stuttgart are unbeaten over the last two months in the league and winners of three straight, and Leipzig are coming in off three wins in a row. They rank second through fourth in the league in terms of goals scored while also being three of the top-four sides defensively. The stars seem to be aligned for them all to take care of business against lesser competition this weekend.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Der Klassiker, Dortmund at Bayern

SGP: Bayern Munich to beat Borussia Dortmund and both teams to score +100

This is an uncomfortable Der Klassiker to call as neither side has been consistent despite both entering the match in good form. Dortmund have won three straight, including the a 3-1 win over Frankfurt, while Bayern have righted the ship with three wins and a draw in the league while scoring a combined 17 goals.

I lean Bayern in this matchup despite their up-and-down season, as they are at home and also seem to have Dortmund's number throughout the years including their 4-0 demolition in the reverse fixture in November. Bayern remain the more talented side on paper and in the Allianz Arena should be able to come away with a win. Their -290 win odds aren't worth taking, but luckily I feel confident that both teams will score. Bayern haven't kept a clean sheet in the league in over two months while Dortmund have been shutout once since the last time these two teams met.

Bundesliga Betting Picks for Matchday 27

