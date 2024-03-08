Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for March 8, 9, 10

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Union Berlin at Stuttgart

SGP: Stuttgart to win and over 2.5 Goals = +115

Gameweek 25 kicks off with a match between Stuttgart and Union Berlin on Friday. Stuttgart are on fire with five wins and a draw in their last six matches, scoring 17 goals over that stretch. Their form is reflected in the -240 odds on their moneyline which makes them the fourth-biggest favorite on the slate.

Union Berlin have been playing better but last week's loss to Dortmund was a stark reminder of how they stack up against top teams. While there isn't enough value on the moneyline alone, pairing Stuttgart to win with over 2.5 goals gets you to just over even odds. I think this is a safe bet based on the goalscoring form that Stuttgart are in. Union are one of the lowest goalscoring teams in the league, but I think there's potential that Stuttgart can reach three goals at home by themselves in this matchup.

Bundesliga Best Bets for Borussia Dortmund at Werder Bremen

Borussia Dortmund to beat Werder Bremen -125

It's rinse and repeat from last week as Dortmund picked up a win on the road against Union Berlin. I think this is a similar situation for the Black and Yellow, albeit against a tougher opponent and with slightly lower odds. After last week's road win, Dortmund have now won three and drawn three over their last six matches away from Signal Iduna Park. They are also in good form in front of goal with at least two goals in six of their eight league matches in 2024.

Bremen only have one win at home in three tries since the break and have only scored more than one goal in a match once since Dec. 15. Bremen are a solid side, but they lack the firepower of Dortmund and if they fall behind I'm not sure they'll be able to recover in this match. Dortmund could have one eye on their Champions League second leg fixture in midweek against PSV, where they're tied 1-1 on aggregate, so be wary of any potential rotation.

German Bundesliga Best Bets for Hoffenheim at Frankfurt

Frankfurt to beat Hoffenheim +100

This is a difficult match to call with the teams separated by just four points in the table on the fringe of the European spots. There's not a ton on paper to differentiate the teams with similar goal totals (38 to 43 in favor of Hoffenheim) and similar form with each having just one loss over their last five contests. A draw could be in the cards on Sunday, but the double chance odds aren't the best and it could be a risky proposition trying to get an over or under goal total.

What ultimately made me lean Frankfurt is that they are at home. Deutsche Bank Park has been a fortress for the Eagles this season as they are unbeaten at home in the Bundesliga and have three wins, including a 5-1 demolition of Bayern, and two draws over their last five matches. Combined with Hoffenheim's dreadful form on the road, I think Frankfurt will continue their excellence at home.

