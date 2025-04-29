Barcelona vs. Inter Milan: Champions League Semifinal Picks, Odds & Predictions

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League only has four teams fighting for the title, and the first leg of the semifinals will conclude when Barcelona host Inter Milan. The Spanish giants have the momentum on their side, but Inter can't be ruled out after they dispatched Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan: Champions League Semifinal Showdown & Top Bets

Barcelona to win and both teams to score +200

It's hard to imagine a scenario in which Los Blaugranas lose this game since there are several factors supporting them as favorites. Their confidence should be extremely high coming off a 3-2 win over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, and that win boosted their form to three straight wins and only one defeat across their previous 10 matches in all competitions (W8, D1, L1).

Inter Milan are coming off a 1-0 loss to Roma and are winless in their past four (D1, L3) while failing to score in each of those three defeats. Inter have been focusing on this tie since they defeated Bayern Munich, and their offensive struggles can't continue for this long. Don't be surprised if this game ends with a Barca win and both sides scoring. Inter have found the back of the net in 10 of their 12 UCL matches this season.

Raphinha's Key Role in Barcelona's Champions League Campaign

Raphinha to score a goal +130

UEFA Champions League goalscoring bets are available at BetMGM.

Raphinha has been Barcelona's best player throughout the UEFA Champions League campaign, and the Brazilian winger should have an even more prominent role in the attack due to the absence of Robert Lewandowski (hamstring).

He scored a goal and delivered two assists in the home win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the quarterfinals, and he's likely to be the biggest threat for Los Blaugranas. He's netted 12 goals (while adding seven assists) in 12 UCL appearances this season.

Expected Corner Count in Barcelona vs Inter Milan Match

Over 10 total corners +137

UEFA Champions League corner odds can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

In each of Barcelona's last two matches, the wins over Real Madrid and Real Mallorca, there were at least 12 corner kicks. That was also the case in their most recent UCL match, a 3-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park. Nine of Barca's last 10 games in all competitions have seen 10 or more corners.

Even though Inter Milan aren't known for generating corners in their matches (only seven in total during their 1-0 loss to AS Roma over the weekend), they're also expected to adopt a more defensive stance. With Barcelona expected to monopolize possession and knowing their tendencies to attack wide via Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, this game could end up having double-digit corner once again.

Champions League Betting Picks for FC Barcelona vs. Inter Milan; Wednesday, April 30

Barcelona to win and both teams to score +200

Raphinha to score a goal +130

Over 10.5 total corners +137

Visit RotoWire all season for exclusive sports betting picks and our weekly Premier League betting show.