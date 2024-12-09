Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Dec. 10

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

It's the final stretch of the league phase for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, as Tuesday marks the beginning of Matchday 6. Some teams are looking to punch their tickets to the knockout stages, while others are aiming to keep their chances alive.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Inter Milan at Bayer Leverkusen

Under 2.5 goals between Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan +100

Inter Milan have built the success of their 2024/25 European campaign on the back of their defensive prowess, as they've yet to concede a goal in the Champions League, being the only team left to not do so. With only seven goals scored, however, they seem to be doing just enough to get by. They'll probably need another strong defensive effort to get something out of their trip to BayArena to take on Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Given that four of Inter's matches in the competition have ended with under 2.5 total goals, that trend could very well continue. Two of Leverkusen's five contests have also ended with two or fewer goals, including their lone game at home against an Italian opponent (1-0 vs. AC Milan on Sept. 30).

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Liverpool at Girona

Darwin Nunez to score anytime for Liverpool +120

There's no question that Liverpool should be treated as overwhelming favorites to secure the three points in their trip to Girona on Tuesday, as the Reds are a better team both from an individual perspective but also on a collective basis. Arne Slot's men have been particularly dangerous in the attacking third in recent games, scoring multiple goals in four of their five UCL matches and posting a perfect record through five matches.

Nunez has started in all five matches for the Reds during their European campaign and that shouldn't change in this spot. Even though he's found the back of the net just once in that span, Nunez's physicality should be a nightmarish matchup for Girona. Don't be surprised if the Uruguay international finds the back of the net, ending a four-game scoreless run across all competitions.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Aston Villa at RB Leipzig

Both teams to score 'No' +110

Aston Villa opened their UEFA Champions League campaign with three wins in a row, but they've been trending in the wrong direction since, taking just one point from their last two, drawing at home against Juventus and losing to Club Brugge while not hitting the back of the net. The Midlands club will go out on the road again and visit a needy RB Leipzig that has lost their five UCL contests.

Leipzig are known for their attacking potential, but they've netted just four goals in five Champions League matches, so they haven't been living up to expectations. Villa's games haven't been particularly entertaining, either, with four of them notching under 2.5 total goals and each of them failing to see both teams score, and I'm expecting that trend to continue.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Real Madrid at Atalanta

Real Madrid to win +145

Real Madrid needs to win Tuesday to keep their chances of a direct berth in the Round of 16 alive. Yes, that's correct. Entering Tuesday's slate, Real Madrid sit in 24th place out of 32 teams with two wins and three losses, and they've lost back-to-back matches to AC Milan and Liverpool, allowing multiple goals both times.

Carlo Ancelotti's men need to get a win and they'll be boosted by the likely return of two key pieces in the attack in Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior. Atalanta have been punching above their weight and are undefeated through five matches while conceding just one goal (W3, D2), though it's unclear if they'll be able to counter a Real Madrid attack that also features Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. Los Merengues will have to work hard in this one, but they should leave Gewiss Stadium with three points under their belt.

