Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Sept. 18

The UEFA Champions League continues with six more matches featuring the final from two seasons ago, Manchester City against Inter Milan. While that will draw the most eyes, there are plenty more intriguing matchups to bet.

UCL Best Bets for RB Salzburg at Sparta Prague

Over 2.5 total goals between Salzburg and Sparta Prague -163

RB Salzburg have been known for delivering entertainment over the last few UEFA Champions League campaigns and this version shouldn't be any different. The Austrian Bundesliga giants lost 3-2 in their most recent league match at SK Rapid Wien, and three of their last five contests across all competitions have ended with either over 2.5 total goals or both teams scoring.

Their trip to Czech Republic to take on Sparta Prague could be full of goals based on what the home team has done, as well. Sparta have bagged at least two goals in seven consecutive matches across all competitions and are undefeated in their 13 matches since the beginning of the Czech Liga (W11, D2).

While it doesn't hold much weight since it was a friendly, these teams played to a 2-2 draw back in July.

UCL Best Bets for Borussia Dortmund at Club Brugge

Both teams to score between Dortmund and Brugge -163

Dortmund are favored for their Champions League opener despite playing on the road. They reached the final in 2023/24 and have enjoyed an undefeated start to their Bundesliga campaign (W2, D1) following their recent 4-2 victory over Heidenheim.

While it's worth noting they've kept two clean sheets over that three-game stretch, Brugge are no slouch in the attacking third. The Belgian giants are on a four-game winning streak while scoring multiple goals in their last three, and they also have the edge of playing at home, something that proved to their advantage last season when they reached the UEFA Europa Conference League semifinals.

Dortmund have the firepower to win, but they aren't going to cruise their way to an easy victory. Brugge could easily find the back of the net in this matchup given how strong their play at home has been of late.

UCL Best Bets for Shakhtar Donetsk at Bologna

SGP: Bologna to win and 'Yes' Both teams to score +333

Even though this match would be close to a coin toss on a neutral pitch, Bologna certainly have an edge by playing at home against a Shakhtar Donetsk side that will have to travel roughly 1,600 miles to Italy.

One thing that's been consistent in Bologna's matches is the goalscoring. Three of Bologna's matches have ended with both teams scoring and the one that didn't reach that mark ended up with over 2.5 total goals in a 3-0 defeat to Napoli. Bologna's overall performances have been less than inspiring, as they've gone winless in league play (D3, L1), but they could take advantage of Shakhtar's defensive woes to secure the win in what promises to be an open game.

Shakhtar may have to fight some fatigue in the second half due to their traveling schedule and their defensive work hasn't been good in the league either way. They have conceded six goals in their last two Ukrainian Premier League matches against Oleksandriya and Karpaty Lviv. Combine a couple iffy back lines with Bologna playing at home and you have a nice single-game parlay.

UCL Best Bets for Inter Milan at Manchester City

Under 2.5 goals between Man City and Inter -100

Undoubtedly the marquee matchup of Wednesday's slate, the reigning champions of the English Premier League and the Italian Serie A will collide at the Etihad Stadium. Even though The Citizens are clear favorites, don't expect Inter to look outmatched. If there's one thing that Inter can do, it's protect their goal, having conceded just one goal over their last three league matches.

Doing so against Manchester City and Erling Haaland won't be an easy task. Haaland already has nine goals and City have 11 from their four league matches, but Inter are a new opponent and much different than the English clubs they've faced. City could secure the victory, but Inter have the ability to make any match a tight, low-scoring affair.

