DFS Soccer: DraftKings EPL Strategies for Tuesday, Oct. 18: Can Palace Score?

Jack Burkart goes solo for Tuesday's two-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Brighton are the biggest favorite coming off back-to-back losses, while Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton expects to be a little more defensive. Is there much of a difference between cash and GPP builds Tuesday? Jack hopes to find the answers.

2:30 pm: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Nottingham Forest

3:15 pm: Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday EPL Cheat Sheet

