DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Aston Villa vs. Leeds United

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
January 12, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik checks out Friday's DraftKings Showdown between Aston Villa and Leeds United. Neither team has been consistent this season and this match could go any way. Villa are still figuring things out under Unai Emery, while Leeds continue to have issues in the back. Adam goes through cash builds before figuring out the best way to win GPPs.

3:00 pm: Aston Villa vs. Leeds United

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
