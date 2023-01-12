DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Aston Villa vs. Leeds United

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik checks out Friday's DraftKings Showdown between Aston Villa and Leeds United. Neither team has been consistent this season and this match could go any way. Villa are still figuring things out under Unai Emery, while Leeds continue to have issues in the back. Adam goes through cash builds before figuring out the best way to win GPPs.

3:00 pm: Aston Villa vs. Leeds United

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday EPL Cheat Sheet

