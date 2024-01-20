DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik takes a quick look at Saturday's DraftKings slate between Brentford and Nottingham Forest. He looks at the lineup situation for each team and discusses the return of Ivan Toney for the Bees, while looking at cash and GPP ideas.

12:30 pm: Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown of the Week Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

