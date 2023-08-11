Soccer DFS
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Burnley vs. Manchester City

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
August 11, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik and Steve Perrotta break down the first Premier League match of the season from a DFS perspective with Burnley hosting Manchester City. Should any thought be put into Burnley for this Showdown? Can you fade Erling Haaland in a favorable matchup like this? They look at every angle to win the main GPP at DraftKings.

3:00 pm: Burnley vs. Manchester City

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Showdown of the Week Fantasy Soccer: Friday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
