DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Burnley vs. Manchester City

Adam Zdroik and Steve Perrotta break down the first Premier League match of the season from a DFS perspective with Burnley hosting Manchester City. Should any thought be put into Burnley for this Showdown? Can you fade Erling Haaland in a favorable matchup like this? They look at every angle to win the main GPP at DraftKings.

3:00 pm: Burnley vs. Manchester City

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown of the Week Fantasy Soccer: Friday EPL Cheat Sheet

