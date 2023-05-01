Soccer DFS
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Leicester City vs. Everton

Adam Zdroik 
May 1, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik looks at Monday's Showdown at DraftKings between Leicester City and Everton. Both teams have something to play for as they're fighting near the bottom of the table. Can James Maddison produce? Should you also use Dwight McNeil? Adam gives his thoughts on the match and breaks down the best way to win some tournaments.

3:00 pm: Leicester City vs. Everton

Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
