DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Leicester City vs. Everton

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik looks at Monday's Showdown at DraftKings between Leicester City and Everton. Both teams have something to play for as they're fighting near the bottom of the table. Can James Maddison produce? Should you also use Dwight McNeil? Adam gives his thoughts on the match and breaks down the best way to win some tournaments.

3:00 pm: Leicester City vs. Everton

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown of the Week Fantasy Soccer: Monday EPL Cheat Sheet

