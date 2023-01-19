DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Manchester City vs. Tottenham

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik checks out Thursday's DraftKings Showdown between Manchester City and Tottenham. As usual, a decision has to be made on Erling Haaland. Both sides enter this match somewhat out of form, but City are favored by a wide margin. Is there a reason to spend on Spurs in cash games? Adam closes by building a couple GPP lineups.

3:00 pm: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.