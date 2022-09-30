DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for West Ham v. Wolverhampton

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik jumps into Saturday's Showdown at DraftKings between West Ham and Wolverhampton. He looks at projected XIs and odds before getting into cash builds and some ideas for GPPs. Can West Ham and Wolves figure things out offensively or will it be another low-scoring match?

