DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for Qatar vs. Ecuador

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
November 17, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik breaks down the first match of the 2022 World Cup, a DraftKings Showdown between Qatar and Ecuador. Can Qatar get three points in their home opener? Will certain lineups be too popular in tournaments given the lack of international team knowledge? Adam dissects cash builds before getting into some tournament ideas.

11:00 am: Qatar vs. Ecuador

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday Showdown Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
World Cup Best Bets: Picks, Odds and Predictions for Qatar vs. Ecuador
5 Players to Watch in the 2022 World Cup - Does Ronaldo Still Have It?
FIFA World Cup Fantasy: Player Guide, Picks and Strategy
10 Stats to Know for the 2022 World Cup - Can Brazil Win Another?
2022 World Cup: Odds to Meet in the Final - Argentina, Brazil and France Leading the Way
5 Rising Stars To Watch Ahead of the 2022 World Cup
