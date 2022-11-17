DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for Qatar vs. Ecuador

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik breaks down the first match of the 2022 World Cup, a DraftKings Showdown between Qatar and Ecuador. Can Qatar get three points in their home opener? Will certain lineups be too popular in tournaments given the lack of international team knowledge? Adam dissects cash builds before getting into some tournament ideas.

11:00 am: Qatar vs. Ecuador

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday Showdown Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.