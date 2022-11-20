DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for USA vs. Wales

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik looks at the DraftKings Showdown between the United States and Wales in the final game of Monday's action. The USA have plenty of pressure and are slight favorites, while Wales will be aiming to bank on the counter with Gareth Bale and company. He checks out projected cash builds and composes a lineup for use in tournaments.

2:00 pm: USA vs. Wales

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday Showdown Cheat Sheet

