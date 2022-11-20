Soccer DFS
DFS Soccer: DraftKings World Cup Showdown Preview for USA vs. Wales

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
November 20, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik looks at the DraftKings Showdown between the United States and Wales in the final game of Monday's action. The USA have plenty of pressure and are slight favorites, while Wales will be aiming to bank on the counter with Gareth Bale and company. He checks out projected cash builds and composes a lineup for use in tournaments.

2:00 pm: USA vs. Wales

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Monday Showdown Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
