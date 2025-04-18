DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, April 19

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Any of the forwards in the Crystal Palace and Bournemouth match are intriguing, though none of them truly stands out. Jean-Philippe Mateta ($7,200) is too expensive for possibly only 60 minutes, while

While a lack of sets is worrisome for Bowen, there aren't a ton of forward options who take corners. Jack Harrison ($7,000) is one of those lone options with sets and it's hard spending that price against Manchester City.

This would normally be the Omar Marmoush ($9,600) spot, but with Kevin De Bruyne taking set pieces over him, he's not a must away from home. Instead, Bowen sans set pieces is the best option because of his guarantee for 90 minutes and best odds to score on the slate. Bowen isn't a lock because of a lack of set pieces, but his per-90 minute floor is still above 10 points and it should be higher against Southampton.

It's a four-game Saturday slate at DraftKings with West Ham being the biggest favorite, home against Southampton. That should lead to a decent variety in tournament lineups, though there's a pretty clear path for cash games.

As usual, check out at podcast/video preview on the RW Soccer YouTube page.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS

Any of the forwards in the Crystal Palace and Bournemouth match are intriguing, though none of them truly stands out. Jean-Philippe Mateta ($7,200) is too expensive for possibly only 60 minutes, while Ismaila Sarr ($6,500) has two shots in his last four starts. Antoine Semenyo ($6,300) had a stretch of ripping shots prior to the win against Fulham, and his likelihood of 90 minutes is also a selling point, similar to Bowen.

Simon Adingra ($5,400) had 16.9 floor points in 82 minutes last game, but even if he starts, the return of Kaoru Mitoma could mean even fewer minutes Saturday.

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI at EVE, $10,400)

This isn't peak De Bruyne, but he smashed as a false nine last game against Crystal Palace and with sets, that could be enough. He had a 15-point floor in the 5-2 win, posting six shots and six crosses despite only taking one corner and three free kicks.

Eberechi Eze's ($9,400) floor has dipped the last few games and while he's often scary to fade, this seems like a better tournament slate for him. Bournemouth like to press and when that doesn't work, it usually leads to counters in which Eze will have opportunities to dish the ball to Sarr or Mateta.

Bryan Mbeumo ($8,800) is always a talking point and he can be utilized if you have the money. He hasn't been as exciting in the second half of the season, but his floor and upside combo is hard to match. Marcus Tavernier ($7,800) could be back in the XI, but that's a big price if he's not going to go a full 90 fresh off an injury.

James McAtee ($6,300) got a surprise start last match and if that happens again, he's an interesting GPP option.

Everyone on West Ham is in play because of matchup with Mohammed Kudus ($5,700) being the obvious option. He's been a letdown most of the season and now has a chance for a little redemption. Can he do it?

People like spending down at midfield and James Ward-Prowse ($3,800) will likely draw most of the attention in cash games. If Carlos Soler ($3,800) starts, I'd much rather have him in tournaments.

DEFENDERS

Pervis Estupinan (BHA at BRE, $5,600)

Similar to recent weeks, Estupinan's viability is related to who else is starting for Brighton. If Matt O'Riley isn't in the XI, Estupinan has a route to set pieces, greatly boosting his floor. Without sets, Estupinan has 7.5 points the last two games combined.

There are a lot of tournament options like Daniel Munoz ($6,600) and Milos Kerkez ($6,200), yet none of them can be deemed consistent.

On a value basis from my personal projections (link usually posted in our Discord), Rico Lewis ($3,600) and Kyle Walker-Peters ($3,400) are near the top of the list. Easy decision, right?

GOALKEEPER

I don't think this is a slate you need to pay up for goalkeeper. I truly think Jordan Pickford ($4,200) could sneak a win in this spot, and at worst, allow one or two goals while making three or four saves. With only three games left at Goodison Park, Everton will be hard to beat, even for a Manchester City team coming off a five-goal performance.