DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 6: Wide Open Slate

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on April 5, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia take on Saturday's five-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Aston Villa and Everton are the biggest favorites, though neither has overwhelming odds to win or score. Does that mean you can play whoever you want? Maybe. They discuss cash builds and some tournament ideas.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
