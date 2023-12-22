DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 23: Craving Cottagers

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik checks out Saturday's four-game DFS slate at DraftKings. Newcastle are the biggest favorite at Luton Town, though not by much. Fulham are home against Burnley and coming off back-to-back 5-0 wins at home. Is Andreas Pereira the cash lock of the slate? They discuss cash possibilities and some GPP-winning strategies.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.