DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 23: Craving Cottagers

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
December 22, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik checks out Saturday's four-game DFS slate at DraftKings. Newcastle are the biggest favorite at Luton Town, though not by much. Fulham are home against Burnley and coming off back-to-back 5-0 wins at home. Is Andreas Pereira the cash lock of the slate? They discuss cash possibilities and some GPP-winning strategies.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor.
