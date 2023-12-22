DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, Dec. 23

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

FORWARDS

Callum Wilson (NEW at LUT, $8,300): I don't think I can make Wilson work in cash games since I'll be targeting both Pedro Porro and Kieran Trippier. Wilson bears mentioning in tournaments with the best goalscoring odds on the slate and an affordable price while being on the biggest favorite by a slight margin. Newcastle haven't been great on the road, or in general, of late, but I still have some interest in Wilson to break his goal drought against a poor Luton side. Alexander Isak ($7,100) is reportedly "50/50" to play, but if he is fit and somehow starts, perhaps if Anthony Gordon ($8,700) can't go, he would be an interesting option, albeit with almost no chance to play 90 minutes.

Dominic Solanke ($8,400) is another forward I have some interest in for tournaments. His +180 goalscoring odds aren't awful and Nottingham Forest have conceded eight times in the past three matches. Son Heung-Min ($10,100) carries a mammoth salary and Everton have been the best defensive team in the Premier League over the last five gameweeks, so it's tough to pay up there. Son has the potential to break any slate, though, and the tournament appeal is certainly there.

Rodrigo Muniz (FUL vs. BUR, $3,700): It seems like a coin flip between Muniz and Carlos Vinicius ($5,800) to start in Fulham's No. 9 role. If Muniz starts he would probably be the first player in any of my cash lineups. He would allow me to spend up at defender, as well as a potential third defender in someone such as Harry Toffolo ($5,000). The money just makes too much sense with Muniz. Vinicius would give less wiggle room, but with the scorching attacking form Fulham are in, he certainly deserves some consideration in both cash and tournaments.

MIDFIELDERS

Andreas Pereira (FUL vs. BUR, $7,400): Pereira could find his way into almost every cash lineup. Fulham are in the best spot home against a pitiful Burnley side and Pereira has feasted against weaker opponents of late. With Willian ($8,500) a potential doubt, I'm even more interested in Pereira, especially as the cheaper of the two. If Willian doesn't make the starting XI, that would likely mean Harry Wilson ($6,300) is starting and he'd be another option, though probably one I'd prefer in tournaments to help round out a Fulham stack.

If you're looking to punt on midfield (or forward) Justin Kluivert ($4,000) is an option even if his recent numbers don't suggest much and that he's almost certainly going to come off between 60 and 70 minutes. If Pape Sarr ($4,400) starts he could be another punt option after going the full 90 against Nottingham Forest.

Alfie Doughty (LUT vs. NEW, $6,800): Doughty isn't in a good spot, but he's earned my trust in some tough matches. In the last two against Arsenal and Manchester City, he's totaled two assists, 13 crosses and nine corners, and Newcastle are a more favorable matchup than either of those. Doughty has shown some pretty stellar volume definitely bears some cash consideration as another mid-range option.

Marcus Tavernier ($9,200) won't come cheap, but that's largely due to the excellent form he's been in with four goal contributions in four matches and nine chances created in that same span. If you're paying up twice at defender it may be hard to fit Tavernier into lineups, especially if Muniz doesn't start as a budget-friendly forward option.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier (NEW at LUT, $7,700): Trippier put together an embarrassing performance in the EFL Cup midweek and while I think he gets dropped at some point before the winter break, that's more likely to come on Boxing Day. Kenilworth Road has proven to be a potential pain point for some top six teams and I think Trippier will get the start and another full 90 here. With Trippier on the pitch, it's impossible for me to fade him in cash, even if I don't love anyone away at Kenilworth Road. If Trippier is rotated out after he stinker midweek, I would have plenty of interest in Valentino Livramento ($4,600) who would be getting another chance to show what he can do on his stronger side of the pitch after largely deputizing at left-back.

Neco Williams ($5,300) is another wing-back I like with teammate Toffolo. He loves to get forward and cause issues and he's gone the full 90 the last two matches, putting together 11.8 floor points against Tottenham last time out. I'm unsure if he will be the third defender in some of my cash lineups, but I love his upside for tournaments and his slightly cheaper salary gives me more room to look for some upside at forward.

Pedro Porro (TOT vs. EVE, $7,500): Porro is in the same boat as Trippier in that I simply can't fade him in cash. His upside is evident and his floor has been stellar, including 17.2 points against Nottingham Forest. He's one of the first names in any of my cash lineups and is certainly worth paying up for. The spot against Everton might not be ideal, but I expect Tottenham to dominate possession as Everton sit deep and give Porro the chance to pepper the box.

Sven Botman ($3,200) is one option if you're looking to pay down into the center-backs. He has a bottom-of-the-barrel price against a Luton Town side that hasn't been prolific in front of goal and Newcastle have the second-best clean sheet chances on the slate. With so many solid options at defender I'm not looking to pay down, at least in cash, but Botman could offer some flexibility for salary constraints.

GOALKEEPER

Jordan Pickford (EVE at TOT, $4,200): Sean Dyche has Everton looking like one of the most well-drilled defensive teams in the Premier League and nobody has reaped the rewards of that quite like Pickford. England's No.1 hasn't conceded a goal in over 360 minutes of playing and has shut out Newcastle and Chelsea in that span. It could all come tumbling down away to Tottenham but at a favorable salary compared to Bernd Leno ($5,500), Pickford is worth considering, especially in tournaments. If I do have the room to pay up I would lean towards Leno in cash, especially if Muniz ends up starting and I suddenly have some room in a lineup that had Vinicius, for instance.

