Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Massachussets Sports Betting Is Live
Follow along as the great state of Massachusetts launches legal online sports betting. Find the best sports betting promos, sportsbooks, and betting apps.
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, March 11: Spurs Rebound?

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, March 11: Spurs Rebound?

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jordan Cooper 
Adam Zdroik 
March 10, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia dive into Saturday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Tottenham are the biggest favorite, but how should you approach them in cash games and tournaments? Can you completely avoid them with Brighton, Chelsea and Everton also favored on the slate? They give a few ideas to win GPPs and if they're using Harry Kane or not.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jordan Cooper
Jordan Cooper
Jordan is a top-ranked daily fantasy sports player, co-hosts the RotoWire Soccer podcast, an analyst on DK Live and a RotoGrinders contributor.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 27
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 27
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 8
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 8
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 8
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 8
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, March 8: Bayern v. PSG, Round 2
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, March 8: Bayern v. PSG, Round 2