DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Nov. 12: A Slate for Set Pieces

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia discuss Saturday's five-game slate at DraftKings, the last one before the World Cup break. Liverpool are the biggest favorite, home against Southampton, but there are plenty of other intriguing spots to attack, including Tottenham versus Leeds. They try to fit in all set-piece takers for cash lineups, while also touching on the best way to win tournaments.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

