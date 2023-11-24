DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Nov. 25: Play Whoever You Want

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Ryan Belongia and Jack Burkart check out Saturday's five-game DFS slate at DraftKings. The Saturday slate is fun again, as there isn't one dominant favorite to target. West Ham are the biggest favorite, but they're away from home and hard to rely on. The same goes for Crystal Palace at Luton Town and Bournemouth at Sheffield United. Do you trust the favorites or the promoted sides? Or no one? They look at cash builds and discuss tournament strategy.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.