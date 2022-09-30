DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Oct. 1: Can You Trust Cheap Chelsea?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia are back for the return of the Premier League and a classic DraftKings slate involving five matches. Liverpool are the biggest favorite and somewhat underpriced, but they aren't in a complete smash spot. Should you target Chelsea, the second-biggest favorite, or one of the other matches? They get into cash discussions and lay out some tournament ideas.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

