DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Sept. 3: Is it time for Tottenham?

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Sept. 3: Is it time for Tottenham?

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
September 2, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia take on Saturday's six-game slate, the biggest of the season thus far at DraftKings. Tottenham and Chelsea are the biggest favorites, yet both have been hard to trust in these spots before. Nottingham Forest are the third-biggest favorite, which should make for some intriguing builds. They begin with cash talk and then get into some tournament options.

MATCHES (ET)

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
