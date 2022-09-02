DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Sept. 3: Is it time for Tottenham?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia take on Saturday's six-game slate, the biggest of the season thus far at DraftKings. Tottenham and Chelsea are the biggest favorites, yet both have been hard to trust in these spots before. Nottingham Forest are the third-biggest favorite, which should make for some intriguing builds. They begin with cash talk and then get into some tournament options.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.