DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Tuesday, April 2: Fade the Machine

Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Published on April 2, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia dissect Tuesday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. It's a short week which will likely mean rotation and possibly fewer players going 90 minutes. Does that change DFS strategy? They discuss cash options and give their thoughts on the best GPP routes.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday Premier League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
