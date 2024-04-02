DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Tuesday, April 2: Fade the Machine

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia dissect Tuesday's four-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. It's a short week which will likely mean rotation and possibly fewer players going 90 minutes. Does that change DFS strategy? They discuss cash options and give their thoughts on the best GPP routes.

DraftKings DFS Content for Tuesday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday Premier League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.