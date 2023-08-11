DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Saturday, August 12: We Back

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Ryan Belongia and Jordan Cooper are back for the soccer DFS season to discuss Saturday's opening classic slate at DraftKings. While there isn't a top-six club to talk about, Brighton are still a massive favorite against Luton Town and will be the main talking point. They touch on cash and GPP builds, while also wondering if the extra few minutes of stoppage time gives even more value to set-piece takers.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

