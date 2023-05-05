DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Saturday, May 6: More Man City

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia discuss Saturday's four-game Premier League slate, which features Manchester City in a massive spot to smash against Leeds United. They look at strategies for cash games and the usual question of Erling Haaland at -400 odds to score. Is there another matchup to attack in tournaments or are you better off focusing on building lineups only around Manchester City? They try to figure out how to win all the money.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd.