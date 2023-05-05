Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Saturday, May 6: More Man City

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Saturday, May 6: More Man City

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Jordan Cooper 
May 5, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia discuss Saturday's four-game Premier League slate, which features Manchester City in a massive spot to smash against Leeds United. They look at strategies for cash games and the usual question of Erling Haaland at -400 odds to score. Is there another matchup to attack in tournaments or are you better off focusing on building lineups only around Manchester City? They try to figure out how to win all the money.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack writes about fantasy soccer for RotoWire. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
Jordan Cooper
Jordan Cooper
Jordan is a top-ranked daily fantasy sports player, co-hosts the RotoWire Soccer podcast, an analyst on DK Live and a RotoGrinders contributor.
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, May 6
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, May 6
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, May 6
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, May 6
Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 35
Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 35
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 35
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 35
AJ on DraftKings: Best Bets for Gameweek 35 (Video)
AJ on DraftKings: Best Bets for Gameweek 35 (Video)
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Brighton vs. Manchester United
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Brighton vs. Manchester United