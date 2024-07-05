DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Saturday, July 7: Are England Swiss Cheese?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia join forces to break down Saturday's 2 game quarterfinal Euro slate. England may change their formation to a back three with Marc Guehi's injury. Will that help England improve their performance so they can beat a steady Switzerland side? Can Turkiye attackers cause trouble for the favored Netherlands? Jack and Ryan discuss these questions, along with cash game and GPP strategy.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Showdown DFS Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Euros Cheat Sheet

