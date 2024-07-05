Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Saturday, July 7: Are England Swiss Cheese?

Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
Published on July 5, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia join forces to break down Saturday's 2 game quarterfinal Euro slate. England may change their formation to a back three with Marc Guehi's injury. Will that help England improve their performance so they can beat a steady Switzerland side? Can Turkiye attackers cause trouble for the favored Netherlands? Jack and Ryan discuss these questions, along with cash game and GPP strategy.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Showdown DFS Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Euros Cheat Sheet

Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
