DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Sunday, July 14: Spain vs. England

Adam Zdroik checks out Sunday's Euro 2024 final between Spain and England. He runs through lineups and gives his thoughts on the matchup before getting into DraftKings Showdown discussion for cash games and tournaments. Is there an obvious captain for cash games? How can you get different in tournaments? He goes through the possibilities.

Spain are slight favorites, but it's not a wide margin. Lamine Yamal projects as one of the best floor plays on the slate and as shown a bit more upside than England's main set-piece taker Phil Foden. There are numerous ways to play the match because as seen in prior contests, floors have been minimal and defensive midfielders could prove to be optimal if they get a couple shots in addition to defensive stats.

In turn, minimal floors means goalscorers and/or the goalkeeper with a win and clean sheet could be the difference. Trying to get different could involve captaining a center-back or defensive midfielder, or leaving loads of salary if you decide to captain one of the more popular players like Yamal or Harry Kane.

