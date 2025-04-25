Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
DraftKings DFS Picks & Preview Podcast for Saturday, April 26: Out Come the Wolves

DraftKings DFS Picks & Preview Podcast for Saturday, April 26: Out Come the Wolves

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on April 25, 2025
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia preview Saturday's four-game Premier League DFS slate at DraftKings. Newcastle are in a smash spot, home against Ipswich Town while fighting for a Champions League spot. However, Fulham and Wolves are also playing teams headed for relegation. They check on cash moves and GPP routes. 

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Premier League Gameweek 34 Football Predictions Podcast: Tips, Odds & Bets
Premier League Gameweek 34 Football Predictions Podcast: Tips, Odds & Bets
Chelsea vs. Everton: Preview, Predictions, Odds, & Lineups
Chelsea vs. Everton: Preview, Predictions, Odds, & Lineups
FPL Gameweek 34 Differentials: Andreas Pereira Ready for a Return
FPL Gameweek 34 Differentials: Andreas Pereira Ready for a Return
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
FPL Free Hit Draft for Blank Gameweek 34
FPL Free Hit Draft for Blank Gameweek 34
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34