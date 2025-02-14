DraftKings DFS Projections Podcast for Saturday, Feb. 15: Peak Morgan Rogers

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia preview Saturday's five-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Aston Villa are the biggest favorite, but they're often hard to trust in these spots. Do you go to Erling Haaland and Manchester City or maybe Bournemouth at Southampton? They discuss cash-game builds and some GPP routes.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

