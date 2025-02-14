Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS Projections Podcast for Saturday, Feb. 15: Peak Morgan Rogers

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on February 14, 2025

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia preview Saturday's five-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Aston Villa are the biggest favorite, but they're often hard to trust in these spots. Do you go to Erling Haaland and Manchester City or maybe Bournemouth at Southampton? They discuss cash-game builds and some GPP routes. 

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
