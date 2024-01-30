DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Tuesday, Jan. 30

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

FORWARDS

Bukayo Saka (ARS at. NFO, $10,500): Saka is the only player on the slate with a five-digit salary, but he's also by far my favorite play on the slate. Nottingham Forest conceded four goals in two matches against Blackpool earlier in January and Saka has feasted against bottom-half opponents in the Premier League. Gabriel Martinelli ($7,800) comes in at a bit of a discount due to his poor form, but he may not get the start ahead of Leandro Trossard ($8,600), who scored last time out.

Gabriel Jesus ($9,200) has the best Arsenal goalscoring odds at +175, but at that salary, it's hard to target him in cash, though he could have some appeal in tournaments. Kai Havertz ($7,500) has similar goalscoring odds even though he has been limited to under 80 minutes the last two times out in league play.

Ollie Watkins (AVL vs. NEW, $9,500): Watkins is a tournament play. He's in a tough match against Newcastle, but he's at home and his +140 goalscoring odds are some of the best on the slate. Newcastle are a big name but their recent league form actually has Aston Villa as somewhat substantial home favorites with an implied goal total near two, which is only behind Arsenal on this slate. Alexander Isak ($6,600) is in play, as well, if you think this matchup could produce goals on both sides and he's a tad cheaper.

MIDFIELDERS

Eberechi Eze (CRY vs. SHU, $9,600): Eze is tough to fade on any slate, as a heavy favorite he's impossible to fade. He should see plenty of the ball at home against Sheffield United, who are near the bottom of the league in terms of possession, and he should have a plethora of dead-ball chances. In cash, Eze will likely be the first player in my lineups, even at this salary. Michael Olise ($9,400) is reportedly available, though his minutes aren't guaranteed and it could make Eze even more appealing with a more dangerous attack surrounding him.

Facundo Buonanotte (BHA at LUT, $5,900): Buonanotte certainly isn't a safe play, as his floor has been lackluster throughout the season without set pieces or crosses from open play. Against Luton Town there's always going to be upside and Buonanotte gives a chance to get another Brighton piece at a more reasonable salary than Pascal Gross ($9,900). Buonanotte isn't expensive and gives you a chance to grab a piece of Brighton as one of the bigger favorites.

DEFENDERS

Alex Moreno (AVL vs. NEW, $5,700): Lucas Digne is still out and that means Moreno should expect to see 90 minutes again. In his last two starts Moreno has produced at least seven floor points and two chances created. Newcastle have been beatable an Villa are home favorites, making Moreno worth a look in cash or tournaments. Ezri Konsa ($4,800) will start across from Moreno, but doesn't offer enough of a floor to push me that way even at more of a discount.

Oleksandr Zinchenko ($5,500) bears mentioning after returning with aplomb in a 5-0 rout of Crystal Palace. As the biggest favorites on the slate, Zinchenko could be in line for another big day in a great spot against Forest.

Kieran Trippier (NEW at AVL, $7,000): Trippier is always close to a lock in cash games, but at this price as an underdog with other expensive pieces to target, he won't be as popular as usual. Still, when fit, he'll go the full 90 and has a nearly unmatched floor at right-back no matter the matchup. Across his last three starts he has 35 crosses and nine chances created. Dan Burn ($3,400) is about as much of a polar opposite as possible on the other flank, with a limited floor and a defensive focus.

GOALKEEPER

Dean Henderson (CRY vs. SHU, $5,700): Henderson has the best clean sheet odds on the slate and isn't cheaper than David Raya ($5,900). Martin Dubravka ($4,300) is a cheaper option who could be in line for some major volume away against Aston Villa. Matt Turner ($3,700) is at the bottom of the barrel against Arsenal, but he has produced two surprise wins in his last three matches.

