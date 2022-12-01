DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Friday, Nov. 2

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Friday's final four-match slate of the World Cup has a few questions. The big one is that Portugal and Brazil will probably rotate after they won their first two matches. Those decisions may decide the slate, though it wouldn't be crazy to completely fade them given likely B-squads.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS

Rodrygo, BRA vs. CMR ($7,700): Rodrygo is cheapest of Brazil's projected starters who may take set pieces. He figures to move into the attacking midfield role and Brazil seem to attack through the middle more than the wings, so that could benefit him in addition to possible set pieces. Gabriel Martinelli ($8,800) and Antony ($9,000) are also in play if you like them more, but they are expensive, while striker Gabriel Jesus ($7,900) is only a tournament play. Brazil weren't really in attack mode last match and I'm not sure I'd bet on them to be in this matchup despite having the highest-implied goal total.

Son Heung-Min, KOR vs. POR ($8,300): Son disappointed in the first two matches despite racking up seven corners in the first half against Ghana and I'd even consider Kang-In Lee ($7,100) if he also started. Lee took corners over Son in the second half last match and would be an intriguing pivot from Son, who hasn't shown a ton from open play. Again, this is reliant on what the starting XIs look like. And while Portugal are favored, they're expected to rotate heavily and it was only a couple days ago that Tunisia beat a B-team of France.

Dusan Tadic ($8,500) is also in the conversation, but I think Aleksandar Mitrovic ($8,000) can be considered in cash games. While Tadic will have sets, Mitrovic takes a bunch of shots and is more likely to score as the front man. Darwin Nunez ($6,700) is priced down a bit, but I'm not going to play him in cash games.

MIDFIELDERS

Federico Valverde, URU vs. GHA ($6,600): This is a pretty good price for Valverde, who hasn't popped off just yet in the World Cup. Still, he has four shots, three chances created and four corners through two matches and seems guaranteed for a full 90. He's relatively cheap and Ghana haven't looked the best defensively through two games. There's also a world in which Uruguay still need a goal in the second half, which would have them pushing late since Ghana could advance with a draw, depending on the other contest. If Giorgian De Arrascaeta ($9,100) starts, I'd probably move off Valverde as he'd no longer have a majority role on set pieces. Mohammed Kudus ($6,400) is in this range, though he's received a price bump and may lose some sets if Abdul-Rahman Baba ($5,100) starts again.

Filip Kostic, SRB vs. SUI ($6,300): Andrija Zivkovic ($5,600) is also viable, but I'm going Kostic because he crosses a tad more and it seems like he's more likely to go closer to a full 90. Kostic is still fairly cheap in a match where Serbia will be pressing and crossing a ton. Helping them is that Switzerland don't play with a ton of possession, so Serbia could see a lot of the ball and they love to cross. It make sense to get at least one of these Serbian guys in your cash squad and then pair him with Mitrovic in tournaments.

If you want to spend down at midfield, there are a few ways to go and I'm not sure anyone stands out between the $3,000 options, as there should be some Brazil and Portugal guys who start.

DEFENDERS

Kim Moon-Hwan, KOR vs. POR ($4,200): I was on Kim the first two matches and I'm not going to stop with him at $4,200 in a must-win match against a possible B-team. There's a chance this route finally fails, but while Portugal are favored, I'm not sure they'll possess the ball the entire way and limit what Korea do in the attack, and the price is low enough to plug in him in cash games and tournaments. Kim Jin-su ($5,900) is another question, as his price got a nice boost following a 24-point performance last match with an assist.

Guillermo Varela, URU vs. GHA ($3,500): You could go all the way down and take a center-back, but Varela went the full 90 last match as a wing-back and managed an 8.3-point floor against Portugal. He'd probably be the first defender in my lineup before Moon-Hwan if in the starting XI in the same role. Collins Fai ($3,700) is another cheaper option but facing Brazil may not produce the same stats he's had.

You could pay up for any of the defenders, as you should have the money in cash games. Alex Telles ($6,000) could have a set-piece role, while Dani Alves ($5,700) may be playing in his final World Cup match. Mathias Olivera ($5,300) should get up the field plenty with Uruguay needing a win.

GOALKEEPER

Devis Epassy, CMR vs. URU ($3,700): I don't think any of the goalkeepers are that safe unless you want to go with Ederson ($5,900). The reason I don't want to pay is that all of these underdogs have shown they can hit the back of the net and have guys who can make something happen. I've played Ederson at this price plenty of times with Man City and it seems like he disappoints more often than not because the saves aren't there.

I think Yann Sommer (4,6$) makes sense as he'll rack up saves, as usual. Epassy allowed three goals last match, but Uruguay haven't looked that good attacking this tournament and I'll hope that continues.

