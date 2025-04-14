DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 15

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

There are a few more questions for the Champions League second legs than there were for the first legs, at least in terms of DFS. While Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund are down multiple goals, they can't be in full attack mode for 90 minutes.

How will the first 45 play out in each contest? Will a four-goal deficit leave little reason for Dortmund to push if they don't get a goal back in the first half? Anything can happen Tuesday, which makes DFS a little more difficult.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS

Raphinha (BAR at BVB, $10,600)

You need balls to fade Raphinha on this slate. He was a hard fade in the first leg and if Dortmund are going to put anything into this match, there's going to be a ton of opportunities to score off the counter. Sure, you could reason that Barcelona will sit back a little more and play things mostly safe with a four-goal lead, but I'm not sure they know how to do that.

I like Raphinha slightly more than Ousmane Dembele ($10,000), but there's not much to separate the two.

Similar to the last slate, the secondary strikers are all in play, as well. Desire Doue ($7,100) had a 16-point floor in the first meeting with a goal, and if you think that's going to happen again go for it.

The odds are almost identical for Villa and Dortmund to score, and I think I like the latter more to score multiple goals. Both have great home-field advantage, but Barcelona may be a little more lax up four goals. At least that's my view.

MIDFIELDERS

Unlike last week, there is dual eligibility on this slate, so midfield isn't completely dead. Shouts to DraftKings for keeping us on our toes.

The Gross pick is more dependent on how much salary you have to work with. Julian Brandt ($4,400) and Youri Tielemans ($4,900) are fine options to pop for a goal or assist in tournaments, but Gross is the cash play. There's a world in which Dortmund get more than 10 corners if they really go for it. They had six corners in the first leg and had numerous good opportunities to hit the back of the net.

DEFENDERS

Digne is $700 cheaper than the first leg and now is at home in a two-goal deficit. I liked Nuno Mendes ($6,500) more than Achraf Hakimi ($7,900) last week and that remains the case.

If Dortmund line up with wing-backs in Julian Ryerson ($4,000), Daniel Svensson ($3,400) or Ramy Bensebaini ($4,300), all are in play. There's a chance the favorites completely dominate like last week, but I'd be surprised if both Dortmund and Villa play exactly the same as the first leg. The value with some of their players means it's easy to get up to Raphinha and Dembele, among others.

GOALKEEPER

I nailed goalkeeper on both slates last week, but these ones don't feel as safe. Technically, Gianluigi Donnarumma ($5,000) should get save opportunities, but Aston Villa aren't often a team that peppers goalkeepers. It feels slightly better playing Wojciech Szczesny ($5,500) after he made three saves in the reverse leg.

I don't think either of the underdog keepers can be considered safe. PSG and Barcelona both figure to get great chances on the counter, assuming Villa and Dortmund are pushing for goals.

