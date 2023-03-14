DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, March 15: Mas Los Blancos?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco check out Wednesday's two-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Both home teams are already up multiple goals on the aggregate, which means wild things could happen. Liverpool gave up five goals in the first meeting and could be set to allow more if they go for it in Madrid. Meanwhile, Napoli could be set for another easy win over Frankfurt. What's the move for cash games and tournaments? Real Madrid or Napoli?

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

