DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Oct. 26: More Napoli

Luis Pacheco 
Adam Zdroik 
October 25, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco look at Wednesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Napoli have been one of the most impressive teams in group stages and are in another great spot to produce, home against Rangers. However, Tottenham and Liverpool are also in decent spots and can't be overlooked, especially for cash games. Adam and Luis review some general cash ideas while discussing a plan for tournaments.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
