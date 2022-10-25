DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Wednesday, Oct. 26: More Napoli

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco look at Wednesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Napoli have been one of the most impressive teams in group stages and are in another great spot to produce, home against Rangers. However, Tottenham and Liverpool are also in decent spots and can't be overlooked, especially for cash games. Adam and Luis review some general cash ideas while discussing a plan for tournaments.

