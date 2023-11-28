Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Tuesday, Nov. 28

Written by 
Jack Burkart 
November 28, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Basil Nabi preview Tuesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Basil, winner of his fifth KOTP ticket this past weekend, joins the show to discuss strategy and how to win Champions League slates. Manchester City are the biggest favorite, but rotation is expected as they've already advanced. It's not the same situation for Barcelona or PSG, who are both at home in good spots. Is this the Kylian Mbappe slate? They discuss cash and GPP builds.

DraftKings DFS Content for Tuesday's UCL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and was the recipient of FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year for 2022. He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
