DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Tuesday, Oct. 3: Underpriced Bayern

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia take a look at Tuesday's six-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. All of the best plays seem to be underpriced and cash builds should be pretty straightforward. They go through the matches and wonder what the best ones to target for tournaments will be. As the biggest home favorite, can Manchester United be trusted against Galatasaray? They discuss.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.