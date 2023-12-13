Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies Podcast for Wednesday, Dec. 13

Ryan Belongia 
Jack Burkart 
December 13, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia convene for the final day of Champions League group stages, looking at Wednesday's six-game DFS slate at DraftKings. Porto are the biggest favorite, home against Shakhtar Donetsk, with everything to play for. Barcelona have the best matchup, but they'll likely rotate everywhere in the squad. They discuss team situations while giving some cash ideas and GPP-winning routes.

DraftKings DFS Content for Wednesday's UCL slate

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
