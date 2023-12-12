DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Dec. 13

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Atletico Madrid and Lazio are playing for the top of the group, something that could result in an up-and-down thriller, or a boring scoreless draw. With nothing to play for between Celtic and Feyenoord, one would think that game would be as open as any Wednesday.

Porto are the biggest favorite against Shakhtar Donetsk, as a win will secure a spot in the knockout stage, though a draw will do the same. Borussia Dortmund are home and have secured a spot, but PSG are far from safe, just two points above both Newcastle and AC Milan. The only chance those teams have to advance is with three points and then a draw or loss for PSG.

Playing DFS for the final Champions League group match is all about how much you put into motivation. Barcelona have the highest implied goal total on the six-game slate, but a point is enough for them to finish atop their group. It's also slightly odd that players like Robert Lewandowski weren't included in the initial squad list Monday , but then ended up traveling Tuesday . Will the game finish 0-0 or will Barca bag five goals like the first meeting?

DraftKings DFS Content for Wednesday's UCL slate

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS

Kylian Mbappe (PSG at DOR, $11,000): Mbappe hasn't had that breakout match in Champions League and in an almost must-win game, you don't want to be on the losing end when that happens. Mbappe has disappointed in two prior away matches, failing to hit the back of the net and not surpassing 10 fantasy points. However, he's always in play for a brace and Borussia Dortmund come into this match knowing they've already advanced. Dortmund also gave up three goals to Leipzig over the weekend and while they've been stout in Champions League, Mbappe is Mbappe.

Antoine Griezmann ($10,300) has been on numerous winning lineups through the group stages, but this doesn't feel like a spot where Atletico will show tons of urgency, already leading Lazio by a point in the standings. I'd rather spend more on Mbappe, who will be forcing the issue plenty. If you think set pieces are more important, Kang-In Lee ($8,800) is interesting, as he's set to play on the wing with Ousmane Dembele suspended. Vitinha ($6,500) is probably too expensive for his midfield role, but he's likely to split sets with Lee.

Alexander Isak (NEW vs. ACM, $6,800): My initial thought was to go Evanilson ($6,900) here, as he already has a Champions League hat trick, but Newcastle dropping four goals in this spot wouldn't be surprising. For comparison, Isak is +135 to score compared to +125 for Evanilson and those odds could be flipped depending on the sportsbook. Some people may be worried about Newcastle being tired and having Callum Wilson back in the squad as a sub option, but there's plenty of times when those two have played together. On the other side, AC Milan looked incompetent against Dortmund last round and gave up three to Atalanta over the weekend. Similar to Mbappe, Isak has brace upside for a team that will be looking to attack from the start.

Igor Paixao ($6,700) has my attention in a game that means nothing. I expect it to be free flowing against Celtic with both teams possibly set for multiple goals. Calvin Stengs has missed recent league matches and if he doesn't start, that could move Paixao into an exclusive set-piece role.

It's hard to write about Barcelona because of expected rotation, but I'd say all of their guys are in play against arguably the worst team in group stages.

MIDFIELDERS

Matthew O'Riley (CEL vs. FEY, $6,200): Since putting in a nine-point floor in the opening match, O'Riley has been a lock in cash games for me and often in tournament lineups if cheap enough, at least in home matches. Celtic have a great chance for their first Champions League win (non-qualifiers) since 2017 when they beat Anderlecht. O'Riley probably isn't a lock for cash games because of Luis Palma ($6,400) likely on a split of sets, but he seems more likely to go 90 and has already come through for me. Palma may be more of a tournament option playing in the front three.

Galeno (POR vs. SHK, $7,100): I already mentioned Evanilson and really any of the Porto players can be considered. Even if Shakhtar have more possession because they need to win, scoring three goals off the counter wouldn't be surprising for the home side. I'll lean slightly Galeno over Pepe ($6,500) because he torched the left wing when these teams last met, totaling a goal and two assists. Otherwise for Porto, Stephen Eustaquio ($5,300) is an easy click for cash games. He doesn't present the same kind of upside as the wingers or forwards, but he should have majority of sets and is cheap.

Bruno Guimaraes ($4,500) seems kind of cheap in this spot, though you could also say the same for Anthony Gordon ($7,000) and Miguel Almiron ($6,700). If you're on Newcastle, it's pretty easy to get a few of their goalscorers.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier (NEW vs. ACM, $7,800): I don't think it's worth it to fade Trippier in this spot. If this match goes scoreless in 70 minutes, he could have a 20-point floor. If Newcastle score four goals before than 70-minute mark, he could have 30-point upside. Maybe you don't like the price, but especially in cash games, I don't want to be on the other side of Trippier on this slate. I also think Valentino Livramento ($4,000) is possible as a second defender, mainly because of the price difference. I know he plays more defensively in the Dan Burn role, but his floor has been around the five-point mark since becoming the regular left-back. I swear I'm not a Newcastle homer, but Fabian Schar at $3,100 is too cheap. He could take a random free kick or two and will get forward on set pieces.

If you don't want Trippier, Achraf Hakimi ($5,700) has a consistent floor outside of the random down performance versus Milan, and he probably has just as much upside for cheaper.

Zaidu Sanusi (POR vs. SHK, $3,800): There aren't a ton of full-backs who stand out on the slate, which is why having Trippier is so important. Sanusi is probably my favorite of the cheaper options in terms of floor and price, not to mention playing for the biggest favorite. He missed a couple matches earlier in group stages to injury, but he's been back and seems like one of those full-backs who gets anywhere from five to 10 points every match. He doesn't have a ton of upside, but that's why he's below $4,000.

Greg Taylor ($3,200) and Alistair Johnston ($3,000) are a little cheaper and may be worth a gamble in tournaments if you think that match pops off.

GOALKEEPER

Gregor Kobel (BVB vs. PSG, $4,300): I mentioned Mbappe and PSG's struggles away from home and that comes into Kobel. If you fade Mbappe, I think Kobel is the way to go. He'll get save opportunities and it wouldn't be surprising if Dortmund stole a 1-0 win despite PSG pressing the entire match. Diogo Costa ($5,900) would be my pick if you spend up, as Shakhtar are the team that has to press to win in that matchup. If you're brave enough, Jean Butez ($3,800) is an option if Barcelona put out a B squad and don't go all out.