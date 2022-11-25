DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Saturday, Nov. 26 - Argentina to Rebound?

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia dive into Saturday's three-game World Cup slate at DraftKings. Argentina are in a must-win spot against Mexico after losing their opener, while Poland also need three points from Saudi Arabia if they want to advance. France are coming off four goals, but Denmark present a tougher test. Jordan and Ryan get into cash builds and some tournament ideas at DraftKings.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday World Cup Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jordan Cooper plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: blenderhd, DraftKings: blenderhd.