DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Sunday, Nov. 4 - Mbappe Season

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco talk about Sunday's two-game World Cup slate at DraftKings. France and Kylian Mbappe will be hard to fade against Poland, though plenty of people will look to England pieces. They discuss how popular the French will get and if England are worth a tournament look.

