Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Sunday, Nov. 4 - Mbappe Season

DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Sunday, Nov. 4 - Mbappe Season

Written by 
Luis Pacheco 
Adam Zdroik 
December 3, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco talk about Sunday's two-game World Cup slate at DraftKings. France and Kylian Mbappe will be hard to fade against Poland, though plenty of people will look to England pieces. They discuss how popular the French will get and if England are worth a tournament look.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday World Cup Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Luis Pacheco
Luis Pacheco
Luis Pacheco writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Sunday, Nov. 4 - Easy Win for England?
World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Sunday, Nov. 4 - Easy Win for England?
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Single-Game Preview for USA vs. Netherlands
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Single-Game Preview for USA vs. Netherlands
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for United States vs. Netherlands
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for United States vs. Netherlands
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for USA vs. Netherlands
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for USA vs. Netherlands
World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Saturday, Dec. 3 - Can USA Do It?
World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Saturday, Dec. 3 - Can USA Do It?
DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Saturday, Nov. 3 - Messi and The Rest
DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Saturday, Nov. 3 - Messi and The Rest