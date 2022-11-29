DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Wednesday, Nov. 30 - Can You Fade Messi?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia look at Wednesday's four-game World Cup slate at DraftKings. Netherlands are the biggest favorite with the highest-implied goal total, but Memphis Depay's playing time remains a question. Can you trust Harry Kane and England again or should you turn to Christian Pulisic in a must-win spot for the United States? They break down things from a cash and tournament perspective.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday World Cup Cheat Sheet

