Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
USA vs Iran World Cup Game
Follow along with USA's World Cup matchup with Iran, and get the latest World Cup betting promos and group stage results.
DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Wednesday, Nov. 30 - Can You Fade Messi?

DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Wednesday, Nov. 30 - Can You Fade Messi?

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
November 29, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia look at Wednesday's four-game World Cup slate at DraftKings. Netherlands are the biggest favorite with the highest-implied goal total, but Memphis Depay's playing time remains a question. Can you trust Harry Kane and England again or should you turn to Christian Pulisic in a must-win spot for the United States? They break down things from a cash and tournament perspective.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday World Cup Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Tuesday, Nov. 29 - USA Need to Win
DraftKings DFS World Cup Strategies for Tuesday, Nov. 29 - USA Need to Win
World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Tuesday, Nov. 29 - USA To Cruise?
World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Tuesday, Nov. 29 - USA To Cruise?
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Iran vs. USA
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Iran vs. USA
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Targets for Tuesday, Nov. 29
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Targets for Tuesday, Nov. 29
World Cup Analysis with Brad Friedel - Can USA Advance to Knockouts?
World Cup Analysis with Brad Friedel - Can USA Advance to Knockouts?
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Brazil vs. Switzerland
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Brazil vs. Switzerland